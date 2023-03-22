One in three young people in Britain are scared (33%), sad (34%) or pessimistic (34%) about climate change, with 28% feeling “overwhelmed”, according to a YouGov poll.

As part of a nationally representative sample, the survey by the Woodland Trust found deep concerns about the future among 16-24 year olds.

20% of the age group expressed that they might have fewer children than they want in order to address climate change.

The Woodland Trust have released results from a recent survey that shows many young people across Britain are suffering from climate anxiety

Dr Darren Moorcroft, Woodland Trust chief executive, said: “Young people are experiencing an epidemic of climate anxiety and are increasingly worried about the health of the planet.

“This new data shows that climate change is jeopardising more than just the environment, with people’s mental well-being and future life plans also affected.

“We know that being outdoors and among nature has a positive effect on mental health – but the level of access to green space in the UK is simply not good enough.”

“Woodland cover in the UK is desperately low and we want to see it increased to at least 19% by 2050.

“Trees and woods are integral to tackling both the nature and climate crises, but many young people miss out on both the physical and mental health benefits of being among nature."

The Woodland Trust has now launched its ‘Plant More Trees’ climate campaign to plant 50 million more native trees across the UK by 2030, with hopes that the UK will become a greener, healthier space for people and wildlife.

