Plans submitted for 70 extra-care apartments at Filey

Plans for the development.
Plans for the development.

An extra care facility with 70 apartments for elderly residents could be built on the outskirts of Filey.

Not-for-profit housing provider Housing & Care 21 has submitted an application to Scarborough Council to build the development in Scarborough Road.

The site, formerly known as Filey Fields Farm, would be home to 38 one-bedroom apartments and 32 two-bedroom apartments under the plans, with potential residents able to choose whether to rent or enter into a shared ownership agreement.

In its submission to the council Housing & Care 21 states: “Living independently, residents can take comfort from the proximity of extra care staff and the inherent security of the building.

“Residents will benefit from the public facilities and the ad-hoc care available, including the subscription-based emergency call system 24/7.

“The layout also ensures that important landscaping features are provided, including footpaths with seating at regular intervals.

“Careful siting of trees, bushes and shrubs set a particular tone for the whole development, not only helping to screen and frame views but also providing a strong visual cue from Scarborough Road and the public realm beyond.”

The organisation adds that rent levels for properties to be rented/shared ownership will be set by Scarborough Council in conjunction with Housing & Care 21.

As such, all the properties will be considered to be affordable housing.

The plans are now out to consultation.