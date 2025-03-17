Plastic nurdles wash up on shoreline following North Sea vessel collision

By Louise French
Published 17th Mar 2025, 16:02 BST
Plastic nurdles identified on the shore - Image: Maritime and Coastguard Agencyplaceholder image
Plastic nurdles identified on the shore - Image: Maritime and Coastguard Agency
Small pellets of plastic resin, known as nurdles, have been sighted on the shoreline following the vessel collision in the North Sea.

Speaking on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), Chief Coastguard Paddy O'Callaghan said: “Yesterday (March 16) the RNLI advised the MCA of a sighting in waters just off the Wash of a sheen that we now know to be plastic nurdles.

“This was confirmed by aerial surveillance flights and other assets have subsequently been deployed.

“Some nurdles have now also been identified on the shore.

HM Coastguard retrieval underway Image: Maritime and Coastguard Agencyplaceholder image
HM Coastguard retrieval underway Image: Maritime and Coastguard Agency

“Retrieval has started today.

“This is a developing situation and the Transport Secretary continues to be updated regularly.”

placeholder image
Background

Nurdles are small pellets of plastic resin used in plastics production, sized between 1-5mm in size and weighing less than a gram.

It is likely that the nurdles entered the water at the point of collision. Salvage operations at the Solong and the Stena Immaculate have been continuing.

Nurdles are not toxic but they can present a risk to wildlife if ingested.

