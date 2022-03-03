Residents asked to air their views on council’s Rights of Way Improvement Plan in new survey

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is asking residents to contribute to the ‘Rights of Way Improvement Plan’ (ROWIP) consultation survey.

The appeal was made as the authority sets out the overall direction of travel and aims for the development of the public rights of way network in East Yorkshire.

The council reassesses the ROWIP every 10 years and makes amendments to it if necessary.

It does not include details for individual improvements or addresses specific locations, but it helps to guide council officers and the voluntary and community sector partners in the development of a network that is more relevant to more people.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey includes multiple statements on which residents can enter a response which ranges between strongly agree and strongly disagree.

The council is currently updating the ROWIP to reflect important changes in the benefits that the countryside paths provide. For example, the health and well-being, active travel, leisure and recreation, and the social and economic value that the network provides.

The the draft consultation version of the ROWIP can be viewed at tinyurl.com/yc4nauca

Residents can also have their say by emailing [email protected] by Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Councillor Claire Holmes, portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Being able to enjoy time in a natural environment is really important for our mental health and wellbeing. It reduces, stress, fatigue, anxiety and depression.

“Enjoyed alone, being more active can help boost immune systems and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as asthma.

“Enjoyed with others, it can combat loneliness and bind communities together.

“This survey is an opportunity for our residents to get involved in the strategic planning when it comes to managing our networks.

“Though it doesn’t include details for specific locations, it will give a good guide to the opinion of residents on a range of topics.”