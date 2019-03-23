Scarborough to be the home of England's first seaweed farm

England’s first seaweed farm which aims to help tackle plastic pollution by creating biodegradable bags is to be launched off the coast of Scarborough.

The Coastal Communities Fund has awarded SeaGrown £472,000 to establish England’s first commercial seaweed hatchery, cultivation site and outreach centre in Scarborough, which it says will 'drive economic growth by creating sustainable jobs in sectors currently offering few opportunities in the area'.

The fund has also given £24,000 to restore the neon art deco lighting at the Stephen Joseph Theatre and £50,000 to develop the West Cliff Illusion Art Trail in Whitby.

Communities Secretary, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said: “I am determined to support investment and development of our coastal communities across Yorkshire and create an economy that works for everyone as we prepare for Brexit and beyond.

“All of the ambitious projects receiving funding today were designed and developed by local people who know what will make the biggest difference to their areas.

“The sheer range of ideas demonstrate the potential of our coastal communities and will all create good jobs, boost growth and improve people’s lives now and in the future.”

Northern Powerhouse and Coastal Communities Minister, Jake Berry MP said: “This is an investment in the future of the Northern Powerhouse and our coastal communities which builds on their rich heritage and huge potential.

“The world-class attractions and innovative businesses supported by the Coastal Community Fund and the Coastal Revival Fund will increase tourism, encourage investment and ensure people thrive up and down the Great British Coast.”