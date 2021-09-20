Trenchers in Whitby named regional hero for championing sustainable seafood

Seafood lovers can now, for the first time, easily find their nearest fish and chip shop serving sustainable seafood from a new digital list launched by the MSC UK, as a celebration for Sustainable Seafood Week.

During Sustainable Seafood Week, which runs until Friday September 24, consumers are being urged to choose seafood products with the blue MSC ecolabel on and this includes MSC certified fish and chips.

The label means the consumer can trust where the fish or seafood has come from while ensuring there will be plenty of fish left in the sea for future generations.

Andrew Wilkinson at Trenchers Restaurant, Whitby.

Andrew Wilkinson from Trenchers said: “We realised we had a part to play around 15 years ago.

"Customers became more interested in where produce was from and the whole process in general.

"Initially, MCS seemed daunting for a business of this size.

"Once we started the process, I was surprised how straight forward it was.

"We very quickly moved more and more species to MSC accredited.”

Andrew started working at Trenchers at the age of 13, clearing tables and generally helping on the restaurant floor.

Now, 28 years later, he’s the General Manager.

Trenchers cooks up MSC certified Icelandic cod, Scottish and Norwegian haddock, prawns and mussels, after noticing a growing interest from customers around where produce was from.

Loren Hiller, MSC Commercial Manager, UK & Ireland, said: “Fish and chip shops play a vital role in educating their customers about sustainable fish and chips and we’re excited to be able to launch this list showing exactly where seafood lovers can find their nearest sustainable fish supper.

“We’re asking everyone to join the national sustainable seafood movement. We can only make a difference if we all play a part.”

MSC UK is hosting a series of activities for Sustainable Seafood Week, including Sustainable Seafood Suppers with top British UK chefs showing how to make a variety of delicious sustainable seafood meals, for the whole family to enjoy.

Chefs Mitch Tonks, James Strawbridge and Elizabeth Haigh will host ocean-themed cooking classes and share their top culinary tips.