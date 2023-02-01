News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Whitby householders' toilet warning after discarded fishing road blocks sewer

Yorkshire Water is urging customers in Whitby not to dispose of unwanted items in drains and sewers after a discarded fishing road caused a blockage in the sewer.

By Duncan Atkins
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 3:11pm

The fishing rod had caused other unflushables, including wet wipes and sanitary items, as well as wastewater from nearby properties to become stuck in the network.

The rod was discovered by Yorkshire Water’s customer field services team after they removed the blockage and returned the sewers flows back to normal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miles Cameron, regional operations manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Every day our teams find blockages like this, caused by unsuitable items being discarded into the network.

Glorious day on Whitby's West Cliff, looking from the Cook statue towards the Abbey Headland. picture: Duncan Atkins
Most Popular

“Blockages like this can lead to sewage backing up in the network, people being unable to use their toilets, as well as sewage escapes into the local environment or into local watercourses.

“It is important people consider the impact or throwing items into the sewer that should not be there.”

A carelessly discarded fishing rod caused a sewer blockage in Whitby.
Yorkshire WaterWhitby