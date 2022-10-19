Joe Redfern, Tom Bauling, Helen Taylor and Andrea Russell. at Whitby Lobster Hatchery during the Fish and Ships Festival. 224744r

Giles Cadman, ecopreneur and a successful investor and operator of restorative aquaculture businesses, is proud to provide funding for the hatchery, which aims to support the restocking of European clawed lobster in what was once a thriving lobster fishery.

The team at Whitby Lobster Hatchery first connected with Giles through one of his businesses, Ocean On Land Technology, a manufacturer of bespoke hatchery systems that specialise in lobsters.

Giles said: “By supporting this project, we hope to ensure that Whitby lobsters are abundant for generations to come and show that by working together to help move projects like this forward, we can help rebuild thriving fisheries and communities.”

He has agreed to support Whitby over a period of five years, through funding the hatchery, providing technical consultation to the Whitby team and providing thousands of juvenile lobsters to accelerate their restocking programme.

Joe Redfern, manager of The Whitby Lobster Hatchery, said: “We are extremely grateful for the support and assistance received from Giles.

"While we have full belief in our project and its long-term success and impact, without the assistance we received from Giles we would have seriously struggled to get to the stage we are at today.

"Opening our lobster hatchery in Whitby Fish Market will have wide reaching positive impact for our coastline and fishery.”

Whitby Lobster Hatchery will open its doors to the public for the first time on October 20, from 3pm to 7pm.

Guests can meet the hatchery team and tour the facility.