Work starts to decarbionise Bridlington Spa following £1.9million funding

Bridlington Spa will see air source heat pumps installed along with replacement energy efficient windows and upgrading to energy efficient air conditioning units.

The move follows the award of Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS) funding.

Phase 1 of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS) provided £1 billion in grants, reflecting the public sector’s role in meeting the Government’s net zero commitment by 2050.

The council was successful in receiving £1.9 million of funding from this scheme.

Contractor William Birch and Sons Ltd has been awarded a £1.5 million contract to decarbonise Bridlington Spa, Beverley-based Annie Reed Road Depot and County Hall.

A further £400,000 has been spent on project support, delivery, and design by external consultancy AECOM.

County Hall will also gain air source heat pumps to reduce the reliance on gas fired boilers for both heating and hot water. Plans are also in place for the installation of energy efficient windows, replacement energy efficient hand dryers and the installation of flow restrictors to hand wash taps to reduce water consumption.

Councillor Claire Holmes, portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The decarbonisation of heat within existing council buildings is a significant challenge.