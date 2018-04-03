Yorkshire flood warnings remain as river levels set to 'peak'

The Environment Agency has said 31 flood warnings and 29 alerts were in place across Yorkshire this morning.

The warnings were in place as of 6am, with river levels expected to "peak".

A warning means that flooding is expected, so immediate action is required, and an alert means that flooding is possible, so people need to be prepared.

It comes after heavy rainfall on Easter Monday.

Warnings have been issued for the following places:

- Batley Beck at Bradford Road through central Batley

- Batley Beck at central Batley and surrounding areas

- Dean Bottom Dike and Box Ings Dike at Kirkburton

- Holgate Beck at York

- Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment

- Midgelden Brook at Bacup Road - Gauxholme

- Osbaldwick Beck - Osbaldwick

- River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

- River Calder at Brearley and Luddenden Foot

- River Calder at Central Mirfield

- River Calder at Central Todmorden

- River Calder at Horbury - The Strands

- River Calder at Mirfield - Calder View to Steanard Lane

- River Calder at Ravensthorpe

- River Calder at Todmorden from the Cricket Ground to the Railway Bridge

- River Calder at Todmorden - Harley Wood

- River Calder at Todmorden - Millwood

- River Calder at Todmorden - Patmos Burnley Road

- River Calder from Todmorden to Eastwood

- River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill

- River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge

- River Esk from Briggswath to Ruswarp

- River Foss downstream of Yearsley Baths - Riverside properties

- River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths

- River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths to Strensall - Riverside properties only

- River Hull and Holderness Drain at Tickton and Weel

- River Seven at Sinnington

- Walsden Water and Ramsden Clough at Walsden

- Walsden Water at Gauxholme

- Walsden Water at Todmorden from Shade to Salford

- Walsden Water at Walsden

- Westlands Drain at Hedon

And alerts are in place for the following places:

- Burstwick and Keyingham Drains

- Beck and Glusburn Beck Catchments

- Humber Tributaries

- Ings Beck Catchment including Oakenshaw Beck

- Lower River Ancholme

- Lower River Derwent

- Lower River Nidd

- Lower River Ure

- North Holderness

- North Sea Coast at Hornsea

- River Aire Middle catchment

- River Aire Upper catchment

- River Calder Lower catchment

- River Calder Upper catchment

- River Colne, Holme and Fenay Beck

- River Don Lower catchment

- River Esk

- River Foss

- River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment

- River Hull Central Catchment

- River Hull Upper Catchment

- River Rye

- River Skerne

- River Spen and Batley Beck catchments

- River Went catchment

- Tidal River Aire catchment

- Upper River Derwent

- Upper River Ouse

- Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck catchments

Flood warnings and alerts are no longer in place at:

- Hartlepool to Skinningrove

- Holderness Drain

- Pocklington Beck at Pocklington