EVENING LEAGUE: Pinder and Morris power Staxton to victory

Staxton's opening pair of Rob Pinder and David Morris produced the goods as their side bagged a tight eight-run win against Scalby in Division A of the AndyHire Evening League.

Morris struck an unbeaten 66 and Pinder crashed 76 not out as Staxton made 153-0.

Dave Holborn's 33 and Brad Walker's 63 gave Scalby a chance, but Linden Gray claimed 3-21 to slow their reply to 145-8.

Filey also crept over the winning line in their success by five wickets against Ganton.

Ian Cousins smacked 71 and Liam Cousins chipped in with a handy unbeaten 27 to push Ganton on to 124-3.

Sam Carver kept Filey on their toes, but Tom Fitzgerald (28) and Josh Dawson (26) made sure of the win with two balls left.

Heslerton had things a little more comfortable against Ebberston, winning by six wickets.

Johnny Mason pushed Ebberston on to 119-7 with his 55, but Adam Spaven took 3-21 and Andy Slaughter picked up 3-7 to trim back their line-up.

Knocks in the 30s from Gary Hall and Sam Triffitt, linking with an unbeaten 40 from Rob Middlewood carried Heslerton over the line.

Seamer toppled Wykeham by 30 runs, with 38 from Craig Baker and 39 from Jamie Haxby helping them to 149-6.

Jack Holt hit 55 in Wykeham's response, but three wickets each for Matty and Adam Morris made things safe for Seamer.

Flixton had their batting heads on as they crushed Forge Valley by 85 runs in Division B.

Luke Smith's 61 and 85 from Harry Walmsley carried Flixton to 193-3, all three wickets being taken by Carl Jackson.

Tom Varey-Fletcher pushed Valley on with a half-century, but they dropped well off the pace.

Cayton beat Cloughton by six wickets, with J Small's 61 and C Davidson's 34 not out helping them past Cloughton's 139-6.

In the Cloughton innings, Chris Woodhouse hit 69 and Tom Sixsmith claimed 3-29.

Knocks in the 40s from Keiran Fenwick and Mark Cook took Scarborough to 102-1 and a nine-wicket win against Seamer B.

Seamer had earlier reached 98-8, Phil Metcalfe top-scoring on 43.

Dan Simpson with 35 and 3-8 from Ash Oldroyd were the star performers as Sherburn beat Cloughton B by seven wickets.

Elliot Hatton took centre stage in Flixton B's Division C win by 87 runs against Forge Valley B.

Hatton struck 88 not out, linking up with Carl Sample's 50 to help Flixton to 163-2.

Eric Hall managed 30 in the response, but Valley closed on 76-7.

Muston edged their way to a two-run success against Ravenscar.

Kyle Orange and Martin Atkinson both reached the 30s in Muston's 114-4. Joe bayes pushed Ravenscar on with 60, but Orange continued a fine all-round evening to finish things off with his 3-45.

Joe Tyson hit 53 as Ebberston B passed Cayton B's 124-4 in an eight-wicket victory.

John Crowe had earlier top scored for Cayton with 59 not out.

Craig Hill's 57 carried Staxton B to 57, before Adrian Young and Kyle Outhart both captured three wickets each in their win against Snainton by 40 runs.

Knocks of 51 not out and 46 from Nigel Clapham took Scalby B past Wykeham B's 118-6 in a nine-wicket win.

DIVISION A (* Denotes Home Team)

Heslerton 120-4 (Gary Hall 32, Sam Triffitt 30, Rob Middlewood 40no) beat Ebberston A 119-7 (Johnny Mason 55, Adam Spaven 3-21, Andy Slaughter 3-7) by 6 wkts.

Filey 127-5 (Tom Fitzgerald 28, Josh Dawson 26, Sam Carver 3-37) beat *Ganton 124-3 (Ian Cousins 71, Liam Cousins 27no) by 5 wkts. (Filey won with two balls of the game left)

Staxton A 153-0 (David Morris 66no, Rob Pinder76no) beat *Scalby A 145-8 (Dave Holborn33, Brad Walker 63, Linden Gray 3-21) by 8 runs.

*Seamer A 149-6 (Greg Chadwick 28, Craig Baker 38, Jamie Haxby 39) beat Wykeham A 119-6 (Jack Holt 55, Matty Morris 3-29, Adam Morris 3-13) by 30 runs.

DIVISION B

Cayton A 140-4 (J. Small 61, C Davidson 34no) beat *Cloughton A 139-6 (Chris Woodhouse 69, Jon King 25, Tom Sixsmith 3-29) by 6 wkts.

*Flixton A 193-3 (Luke Smith 61, Harry Warmsley 85, Carl Jackson 3-47) beat Forge Valley A 108-7 (Tom Varey-Fletcher 53) by 85 runs.

*Scarborough 102-1 (Keiran Fenwick48no, Mark Cook 44no) beat Seamer B 98-8 (Phil Metcalfe 43) by 9 wkts.

*Sherburn 99-3 (Phil Pickard 29no, Dan Simpson 35) beat Cloughton B 96-5 (Ben Rowe 33no, Ash Oldroyd 3-8) by 7 wkts.

DIVISION C

Ebberston B 126-2 (Joe Tyson 53, Tommy Holmes 27no) beat *Cayton B 124-4 (Daz Jones 39, John Crowe 59no) by 8 wkts.

Flixton B 163-2 (Elliot Hatton 88no, Carl Sample 50) beat *Forge Valley B 76-7 (Eric Hall 30) by 87 runs.

Muston 114-4 (Kyle Orange 37no, Martin Atkinson 34) beat *Ravenscar 112-5 (Joe Bayes 60, Kyle Orange 3-45) by 2 runs.

*Staxton B 150-5 (Craig Hill 57, Kyle Outhart 35) beat Snainton 110-8 (Adrian Young 3-18, Kyle Outhart 3-13) by 40 runs.

Scalby B 121-1 (M Dissington 51no. Nigel Clapham 46) beat *Wykeham B 118-6 (Josh Hill 32) by 9 wkts.