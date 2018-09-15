Event to put Rievaulx Abbey in the spotlight

The stunning ruins of Rievaulx Abbey will be bathed in light for three evenings later this month.

Rievaulx will be lit up by a special installation from Friday, September 28 to Sunday, September 30.

The abbey will be open between 7pm and 10pm to allow visitors to experience the site like never before.

Coloured lights will bring out different features from the ancient stonework providing a truly alternative view.

With light, sound and the beautiful surroundings, the event will connect visitors with the magic and awe experienced by monks and visitors alike when the abbey was at the height of its wealth and power.

Musician and inventor Michael Davis, whose work Illumaphonium featured at the abbey last year, will be appearing again this year with a work entitled Halo – an interactive light and sound installation which responds to touch.

The structures, which stand around three metres tall, will be dotted around the abbey cloister adding gentle sound to the lights.

Paul Robson, events manager, North at English Heritage, said: “Rievaulx Abbey is a beautiful site whatever the season but in the dusk with the lights shining on it, the abbey will be simply stunning.

“We are providing a free shuttle bus service from Helmsley to make it easier for visitors to join us for an unforgettable evening of light and sound.

“We’ll have marshmallows in a fire-pit, hot chocolate and our popular cafe will be open for light meals and snacks too.”

The shuttle bus service will run from Helmsley and visitors are asked to make use of this free service as parking at Rievaulx is limited to blue badge holders. Pre-booking is essential. Call 0370 333 1183 or visit the abbey shop to buy tickets.