Everything you need to know about Gainsborough v Scarborough Athletic

Scarborough Athletic take the trip to Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday night - here is everything you need to know.

Current form: Gainsborough have won two of their last five games, kicking off the period with a 2-1 loss at Stalybridge. That was followed by a 2-1 FA Cup exit at the hands of Blyth Spartans, before the bounced back with a 3-2 defeat of Basford. A 3-1 win at Hyde United followed, before Trinity lost 1-0 at the hands of South Shields on Saturday.

Boro, meanwhile, have won four of their last five fixtures. They began with a 3-1 success at Stafford. Boro then beat Stalybridge 3-2 and then drew 0-0 at home to Bamber Bridge. Steve Kittrick's men won 4-0 against Buxton and then on Saturday they demolished Lancaster City 6-0.

Ones to watch: Strikers Ashley Worsfold and Damian Reeves will both cause the Boro back-line problems.

Team news: Boro wait in midfielder Luke Dean, who has been struggling with a few injuries in recent weeks.

For Gainsborough, John Stewart picked up a rib injury on Saturday, while Alex Byrne has an ankle problem.

Interesting fact: Gainsborough are managed by former Scarborough FC defender Lee Sinnott, while his assistant is ex-Scarborough Athletic assistant-manager John Reed.

Betting: Boro are priced at 7/5, with a draw being 12/5 and Gainsborough being 29/20.

Admission: Adults are charged at £12, with concessions being £8 and juniors £4.

Parking: Matchday car parking is available opposite the Martin & Co Arena at a small charge of £2 per vehicle. All the monies raised go back into the Community Club.