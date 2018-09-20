Exciting time for Scarborough Athletic's Cadman

Scarborough Athletic's James Cadman may have to play with his phone in his sock on Saturday at North Ferriby as he waits for some good news.

It is an exciting time for the midfielder whose partner Amber Holden is a matter of days away from giving birth to their baby girl.

While Cadman being on call has reduced his game time with Boro, it hasn't altered his form as he bagged a second-half double on Tuesday night, which sealed a 3-2 win against Tadcaster.

"I'm on call all the time, I'll probably have to play on Saturday with my phone in my sock," he joked.

"We are in and out of hospital quite a lot at the moment. There are 20-odd days to go, but she could arrive at any time.

"Amber had the Braxton Hicks during the game against Marine a week last Tuesday, so I had to race home.

"It is an exciting time for us and our whole family and I'm really looking forward to her being born.

"Because of the situation I have had a chat with the gaffer (Steve Kittrick) and Humey (Mark Hume), who both thought that it would be better if I started games on the bench.

"That is because I might have to shoot off after five minutes of a game, or I might start and my head not be completely on things, which might affect my performance.

"I'm happy that I am still able to come on and make a difference though, just like I did against Tadcaster on Tuesday.

"I'm not a betting man, but if I was I'd definitely be backing myself on a Tuesday night in a cup game under the floodlights."

Not only is Cadman excited about the new addition, but he also looking forward to Saturday's game at North Ferriby.

He added: "I love every game of football that I play in.

"It will be another interesting one on Saturday. We beat them 3-1 last time, but we all know that anyone can beat anyone in this division.

"We'll have to see what happens on the day, whether they have learned from the second half of our last meeting or whether we have learned from the first half.

"It won't be easy no matter what happens because they are a strong side with good players. They also have a great coach and manager in our former assistant manager Chris Bolder."