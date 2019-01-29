Extensive damage caused to multiple chalets in North Bay, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a recent spate of damage to multiple beach-front chalets.

Extensive damage was caused to the Scarborough beach huts on January 18 at around 4am.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident in North Bay, Scarborough.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Beverley Garbutt or email Beverley.Garbutt@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190010507.

.