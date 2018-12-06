Extra screening of Mary Poppins added as tickets are snapped up

Due to huge demand another screening of Mary Poppins Returns has been added to Whitby Pavilion’s festive cinema schedule.

There will now be an extra screening on New Year’s Eve at 11am after tickets were snapped up in huge numbers after they went on sale earlier this week.

There will now be 22 screenings in total of the highly-anticipated sequel which sees Emily Blunt bring the much loved magical nanny back to our screens, alongside a star-studded cast.

Early previews of the film suggest Emily could be tipped for an Oscar as she returns to the Banks household to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives.

Jill Gomez Mannion, manager of Whitby Pavilion, said: “We are delighted to the reaction of our festive cinema programme. We have looked at the feedback from previous years and have extended the number of screenings after we had to sadly turn people away due to sell outs last year.

It is already looking like a busy Christmas period and we urge the public to book in advance in order to avoid disappointment. We look forward to seeing you this Christmas.’

Tickets for cinema screenings can be purchased from The Whitby Pavilion Box Office (01947) 458899 or by visiting www.whitbypavilion.co.uk

Other new blockbusters set to be screened during the Christmas Period include The Grinch, December 21, 23, 24 and 27; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald, December 21, 23, 24 and 27 December; Nativity Rocks! Decemer 21, 22, 23, 24 and 27 December and Wreck it Ralph 2, December 28, 29, 30 December and January 2 and 3.