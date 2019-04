An Extraordinary Governing Body meeting as Committees in Common for NHS Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby Clinical Commissioning Group, Harrogate and Rural District Clinical Commissioning Group and Scarborough and Ryedale Clinical Commissioning Group (the CCG’s), due to take place tomorrow in York, has been postponed.

This formal meeting was open to members of the public to observe and had been called to discuss North Yorkshire CCGs – Joint Governance Arrangements.