Eyes on the sky at Cropton to witness wonders of universe

Novice stargazers are being invited to take a journey through the Universe from one of the North York Moors’ darkest locations.

Cropton Lodges, near Pickering, will be the launch pad for a first ever star party being staged as part of the Third Dark Sky Festival on Saturday 23 February.

Powerful telescopes will be pointed skywards to reveal celestial wonders, from distant galaxies to sparking star clusters.

People will even get the chance to handle rocks from outer space thought to be billions of years old!

Amateur astronomer Richard Darn said: “The night sky can look ravishing from this location, far away from light pollution.

“It’s a great chance to learn more about the wonder of the starry sky that makes the North York Moors so special.”

You will need to book to take part at https://croptonstars.eventbrite.co.uk. Alternatively email richard@richarddarn.com or call 07753 670038.