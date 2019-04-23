Eyesore junction in Scarborough to be repaired this week - including evening closures

Work to improve one of Scarborough’s eyesore junctions will be carried out this week.

North Yorkshire County Council will be replacing missing railings from the middles of the carriageway at the entrance to the B&M store in Seamer Road.

The junction was notorious in the town for being blocked off by cones for a number of years while a solution to stop cars crossing the carriageway was implemented.

Following damage to the new railings, the space has been filled by safety barriers which will now be replaced.

In a post on social media, the county council said: "We will be carrying out work on Seamer Road in Scarborough from 8pm to 3am.

“We will be resurfacing part of the path and vehicle entrances to two businesses and replacing missing railings from the centre of the carriageway.

“Seamer Road will be closed southbound at the Queen Margaret’s Road junction with a signed diversion on the A165 Filey Road. Northbound will be under traffic signal control. Seamer Road will be open during the day while we are not working on the site.

“Buses travelling southbound on Seamer Road will not be re-routed and will be able to travel through the closure.

“Please allow extra time for your journey during the closure times. Sorry for any inconvenience caused while this work is completed.”

