Peter Coleman

Mr Coleman, 48, has not been seen since 12.30pm on Wednesday (September 28).

His daughter, Jenna, 20, has now set up a Facebook page to help find her father.

In a moving plea for help she wrote: “Please help me in a desperate search to find my missing dad.

The last known location of Peter Coleman - iimage what3words/Google Maps

“Peter is a loving father, husband, brother and son.

"He is such a kind-hearted, genuine, gentle giant.

"Just before my dad went missing he mentioned to my mum he was going to visit an old den he used to visit with his friends as a child.

"One of his friends was able to locate the two locations of these dens.

Mr Coleman was last seen on the road between Aislaby and Sleights

"The police have checked these locations, also mountain rescue and coastguards.

"The police have gone back to the dens again today to check.”

One of the dens is located just off Egton Lane in Aislaby.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Mr Coleman’s welfare.

A massive search operation is underway to help find Mr Coleman

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of large build with grey hair.

Mr Coleman’s last know location was on a back road between Aislaby and Sleights. what3words address interest.bead.hazel.

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark grey zip up cardigan, blue jeans and brown shoes.

He usually wears glasses and wears a gold chain on his wrist.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with police immediately.