Fairs, parades, gift and food events across our region

Nunnington Hall

Scarborough Sparkle, Open AIr Theatre, Friday November 30 to Sunday December 2

Festive stalls, an ice rink, festive musical performances, illuminated fairground rides. Friday November 30

Open from 4pm to 9pm

5.30pm: Moonlight and Song Parade from Peasholm Park to Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s wonderland experience. Scarborough Community Choir at 6.15pm and Pauline Quirke Academy Singers at 6.45pm.

Beverley Festival of Christmas

Saturday December 1

Open from 10am to 9pm

3pm Staxton Singers will entertain the shoppers

4.30pm: Twilight

Productions Community Elf Choir

5pm: children and adult singers from Hatton School of Performing Arts

6.30pm: Dirty Windows, a six-piece ukulele band which plays rock, pop, jazz, blues and reggae.

Between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on the Yorkshire Coast Radio stage, there will be solo performances from singer songwriters Luke Pilmer and Maisie Atkinson.

7pm: Carols by Candlelight from the Churches Together in Scarborough. Candles and carol sheets will be provided from 6.45pm

Sunday December 2

Open from 10am to 4pm

Songs and entertainment throughout the day courtesy of Tony Peers Productions.

A free Scarborough Sparkle White Shoreline Suncruiser bus will be in operation on the Saturday and Sunday December to take people to the event.

It will operate from Eastfield to Peasholm via various locations, including Falsgrave and Scarborough town centre.

Entry to the event is free. Charges for rides and ice rink

Illuminations Train at North Bay Railway, Friday November 30 to Sunday December 2

Come and see the Christmas Lights at North Bay Railway. The 25-minute return journey departing from Peasholm Station.

Trains will be departing every 30 minutes from 4pm to 8.30pm, tickets are £4 per person

Pay on the day or www.facebook.com/events/247449275917697/

Christmas Fair at Bridlington North Promenade, Saturday December 1 from 10am to 2pm

Stalls include; raffle, tombola, crafts and books. Serving coffee and mince pies and soup at lunch time.

Free entry

Filey Christmas Shopping Event, Evron Centre, Saturday December 1 from 10am to 4pm

A fun-filled day and evening with craft and gift stalls, Santa’s grotto, local history walk, face painting, pub entertainment, Kingstown Pipers, carol singers, hunt the dragon competition, Filey Fishermen’s Choir, Birds of Prey and the Salts in concert at the Evron Centre from 7.30pm.

Free admission

Whitby Winterfest, Whitby Pavilion, Saturday December 1 and Sunday December 2, from 10am to 6pm

Variety of traders selling locally produced food stuffs, individually crafted jewellery and gifts, handmade made art works and much more.

Each day there will be a programme of entertainment from local groups and performers on the main stage with a seating area. Santa will be there in his grotto for the children to visit.

Free entry

Yuletide Museum at Night at Ryedale Folk Museum, Hutton Le Hole, Friday November 30 from 5pm to 7pm

Dressed in traditional styles, you can wander through the buildings and find out about festive traditions in a preview of the Victorian Christmas Weekend.

Treat yourself to a wassail punch, mulled wine or a mince pie served hot from the Victorian range. Gifts and stocking fillers in the Museum’s shop.

A Victorian Christmas, Saturday December 1 and Sunday December 2

Discover the splendour of a Victorian Christmas all around the museum! There’s plenty for the whole family to enjoy.

Free entry, 10am to 4pm

Christmas Tree Festival, St John’s Burlington Methodist Church, Bridlington, Saturday December 1 and Sunday December 2 and Saturday December 8 and Sunday December 9

Dozens of Christmas trees will light up St John’s Burlington Methodist Church for a Christmas Tree Festival spectacular.

Free entry

Etsy North Yorkshire Coast and Moors Christmas Event, Royal Hotel, St Nicholas Street, Saturday December 1, from 10am to 4pm

Twenty four Etsy North Yorkshire Coast and Moors makers will be selling at the event, with creations ranging from bags to bangles, allowing shoppers to buy directly fromlocal makers and designers.

The first 50 shoppers through the door will each receive a goody bag and a selection of discount codes to use with the stallholders. There will also be a free prize draw.

Entry is free

Mrs Claus Kidmas Hangout at Brunswick Shopping Centre, Scarborough, December 1 and 2; December 8 and 9; December 15 and 16

Every Saturday the kids can get crafty at Santa Letter Writing, Christmas Decoration and Reindeer Food for Rudolph ‘make and take’ workshops! There’s freebies, prizes to won and of ‘Eflies’ to snap.

Then on Sundays, join the cast and stars from Scarborough’s Christmas shows as they perform snippets from their productions.

Festive Fun at Rotunda Museum, Scarborough, December 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 10am to 4pm

Explore and create with us in the run up to Christmas! Join us for a varied programme of festive fun for the whole family and explore our unique collections.

Free with annual pass

Christmas Tree Exhibition, St Mary’s Parish Church, Whitby, December 2 to January 6

Preview Afternoon: Sunday December 2 at 3 pm; preview will start with an Advent Carol Service.

Closed after the service on Christmas Day.

Please note that the Exhibition may be closed when services are taking place.

This is a free event but donations welcome.

The Weekend of Christmas, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Saturday December 1 and Sunday December 2

The weekend will include husky sled rides, new Rusticus Theatre Arts’ Nutcracker Adventures, and traditional carol concerts from Buckrose Concert Band and the New International Chamber Ensemble, all complemented by seasonal face painting and a display by the York Birds of Prey Centre.

There will also be children’s activities in the house, seasonal workshop sessions in the zoo. Traditional fare will be available from the Clock Tower Café.

The house will be decorated in all its festive glory and includes the return of the Making of Christmas exhibition.

Admission charges apply. Save 10 per cent cent off admission by booking online in advance: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk

Filey’s ‘Fishtive’ Christmas Tree at Coble Landing, Saturday December 1 from 4.30pm

Filey’s “Fishtive” Christmas tree will be appearing on Coble Landing for the second year. After the success of last year’s tree, which was built of creel (lobster) pots and all things fishy, this year’s tree promises to be bigger and brighter.

Free event

Christmas Light Switch On at Pickering, Saturday December 1 from 5.30pm

Santa and his sleigh, performances from local bands and community groups, as well as a spectacular lights display.

Free event

Christmas Light Switch On at Thornton-le-Dale, Saturday December 1 from 4.30pm

Santa will arrive at 5pm in his usual unique transport. The lights will be switched on at 6pm. Avariety of seasonal stalls serving hot food and mulled wine in the area around The Green.

A Country Christmas at Home, Special House Talk at Sledmere House, near Driffield, From now until Wednesday December 5

Your day will begin with morning coffee and homemade biscuits in front of our log fire in the Main Hall before progressing to the Orangery for a demonstration on Your Christmas Lunch from Sledmere, a chance to learn more about and sample some of the wonderful food produced on the estate, continuing with a fascinating talk on Sledmere at Christmas – Past and Present.

Round off the morning with a glass of sherry followed by a homemade Christmas buffet lunch in the dining room.

After lunch return to the Orangery for an inspirational demonstration on decorating your Home for Christmas by head gardener Andy Karavics. Enjoy a winter walk in the gardens and/or some seasonal shopping in the new Woodyard, Home, Garden & Christmas Gift shop.

Tickets: £25 per person

Christmas Craft and Food Fair at Sledmere House, Friday December 7 to Sunday December 9

More than 100 stalls offering the best selection of local produce from around Yorkshire including wine, sweets, homemade treats, festive decorations, gifts and crafts.

Admission charges apply

Victorian Weekend at Robin Hood’s Bay from December 7 to 9

Gives all visitors and residents the opportunity to dress up in traditional Victorian costume.

Santa, welly-throwing on the beach, Victorian games, a Christmas card competition, a costume competition, a Sheep Hunt, talks about the Dickensian era and smuggling.

Musicin the streets, in the pubs, in churches and a varietyconcert and a pie and pea supper. Art exhibition and old crafts, visit period cottages and discover Robin Hood’s Bay on a guided walk, learn about St Hilda’s snakes and sea monsters, follow your duck in the annual RNLI Duck Race and marvel at the beauty and ingenuity of all the Christmas trees in St Stephen’s Church.

Carollers, Hand-bell ringers, lucky dips, tombolas, draws, spinning demonstrations, ganseys, mince pies.

Free entry

Christmas at Nunnington Hall, December 1 and 2; December 8 and 9; December 15 and 16, from 10.15am to 2pm

Discover the Hall as it would have been at Christmas through history, from the Georgian era to the war years and after.

Admission charges apply

Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington, from now until Sunday December 23

Join Father Christmas and Jingles the Magic Elf for a magical performance. The Cunliffe-Lister family gather natural products from the Hall’s award-winning gardens and estate to create original decorations. A huge Christmas tree from the estate’s forestland will dominate the Great Hall. Original Elizabethan and Jacobean quarters will be decorated in traditional style while the Long Gallery will have a contemporary Christmas mood to complement its collection of modern and impressionist art.

In the courtyard, the Home and Garden Shop and Gift Shop will stock Christmas presents and the Christmas Shop is a whole shop dedicated to Christmas and the the café will serve a seasonal menu.

Admission charges apply

Beverley Festival of Christmas, Sunday December 9

Traditional Victorian markets at Saturday Market, Wednesday Market and North Bar Within, with seasonal cheer at Flemingate Centre – including the Nordic Tipi Bar with its roaring fire.

Reindeer will guide Santa and his sleigh at 10am from Wednesday Market to Saturday Market. Visitors can meet Santa and get a picture

More than 120 Victorian market stalls offering food and drink – and, of course, stocking fillers – families can also look forward to face painting, traditional Victorian fairground rides, live music, dance, birds of prey and a snow globe at Flemingate Centre.

Panto stars from Bridlington Spa’s Jack and the Beanstalk – including Star Trek actor Marina Sirtis – will add further festival fun.

Free with some charges for rides and other activities

Country House Christmas at Burton Constable Hall, from now until Sunday December 16

Meander upstairs and downstairs through 30 rooms filled with fine art and furniture that will be transformed with seasonal floral displays, stunning decorations and garlands. Children can experience the magic of the hall at its twinkling best as they search for the cute Reindeers hidden in each room.

Admission charges apply

Creative Crescent and Woodend Open Studios, The Crescent, Scarborough, on Saturday December 8th and Sunday December 9, daily from 10am to 4pm

Resident artists at Woodend open their doors and present an array of art so you can see and buy their work at one-off prices and find some original gifts.

Angela Chalmers’ cyanotypes, also known as ‘blueprints’; Ruth Collett ceramic work is based on the Wolds fields, bees and beehives and textured pieces using recycled plastic packaging; Lindsey Tyson combines felt and print on fabric to create tactile, and unique home accessories inspired by nature;

Wendy Belshaw works mainly in oils and encaustic wax to create her paintings. She also makes unique jewellery and seasonal craft pieces.

Tony Belshaw works in various mediums and has been creating artwork from sea themed, locally sourced and sea-washed pottery.

Carolyn Letten is a textile artist taking inspiration from the coast and moors that surround her.

Free entry

Great North Christmas Festival, various venues, December

Festival On The Moor’s event kicks off with the Wassail at Joan Of Arc Hall, Botton, on Friday December 14.

The Festival show at Botton will combine seasonal songs with the music of fiddle and accordion duo Christine Williamson and Carole Millward, better known as Blind Panic.

They wil be joined by singers Richard Grainger, Chris Milner, Beth Burrows, Maggie Gee, Steve Dawes, Margaret and Tony Maughan, Dor Fountain, Paul Lucas and Alan Young.

Seasonal food and drink, and a ‘hearty’ supper at the festival bar. Raffle The music kicks off at 5pm in the foyer bar. Wassail will start at 7.30pm.

This is a pay what you want event and is open to all.

For a more intimate event, the Wassail takes place at tSanders Yard Bistro, Whitby, on Wednesday December 19.

Sounds of the season and scrumptious food. Tickets are limited and are priced at £13 to include a festive supper.

Available from the Bistro and the festival’s website: www.festivalonthemoor.co.uk

Coastal Christmas, Bridlington, Saturday December 15 from noon to 8pm and and Sunday December 16 from noon to 6pm

The event will take place at RNLI building near Bridlington Spa.

The weekend will include rides on a decorated festive land train; traditional fairground rides; appearances by Father Christmas during both days; a range of stalls including local food producers and sellers, and the RNLI; carols by local choirs and brass bands; and donkey rides (in daylight hours).

Free entry. Small charge for some rides.

Doctor Who and A Christmas Carol, Wesley Centre, Malton, Saturday December 15 at 6pm

Travel in time and space with Dickens and the Doctor in an affectionate journey celebrating two giants of British storytelling.

Author and producer Gavin Collinson, reveals the similarities that A Christmas Carol and Doctor Who share, from their underlying messages and iconic characters to the time travelling tricks they both employ.

This Christmas marks 175 years of Dickens’ most famous festive story and Malton is the tale’s spiritual home.

While A Christmas Carol was set in the fog of London, it was the swirling mists of Malton, and a young lawyer from the town, that inspired Dickens to create his haunting tale about Scrooge.

To book visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/doctor-who-and-a-christmas-carol-tickets-52604411210

Scarborough Food and Gift Fair, Westborough, Sunday December 16 from 10am to 4pm

Stallholders will be selling their wares from the distinctive green and white striped stalls.

Caroline Anderson, co-organiser of the event, said: “Christmas is a time to indulge and shopping at our event means some important purchases can be made ahead of the big day.”

Free

Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland from now until Sunday January 6

The four-time award-winning festive event - Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland - returns to the York Designer Outlet.

Includes outdoor ice rink – The Ice Factor – with its magical setting, giant Christmas tree and rinkside Alpine-themed café. With vintage funfair rides dating from as early as 1933, Santa welcoming visitors in his enchanting log cabin, live weekend entertainment and Christmas shopping in more 120 designer brands at York Designer Outlet.

Skate, play, shop, and dine at Yorkshire’s winter wonderland.

Mulled Wine and Minced Pies at Fairfax House from now until Monday December 31

All through the festive season join the Fairfax footmen and housemaids serving in the Georgian Kitchen and enjoy a glass of mulled wine and an all-butter Mince Pie.

See magnificent 18th century inspired decorations displayed throughout.