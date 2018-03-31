Fairtrade party at Northstead School

A Fairtrade Tea Party was recently held at Northstead School.

Pupils, parents, grandparents and others gathered together to enjoy Fairtrade tea, coffee, orange squash and sampled homemade Fairtrade biscuits and cakes baked by the school cook.

The Scarborough Fairtrade group hosted a stall at the party and there was a raffle of Fairtrade items donated by Newlands Co-op and Proudfoots supermarket.

Key Stage 2 pupils carried out interviews at the event to test their knowledge about Fairtrade products and younger pupils completed a booklet about Pablo the Super Fairtrade Banana.

Sainsbury’s supermarket donated the Fairtrade prizes for the winners.

A school spokesman said: “£210 was raised for Sport Relief. In recognition of our work about Fairtrade we are now a FairAware School.”