Fairytale ending of season for Scarborough Symphony Orchestra - music by Tchaikovsky, Romberg and Ravel. Soloist is saxophonist Lara James

Scarborough Symphony Orchestra mixes three concert favourites with a UK premiere performance in a musical evening of dreams, romance and fairy tales on Saturday May 11.

“Music and story-telling have always been closely linked. Our programme gives a glimpse of how composers through the ages have used themes from history and folklore to write both beautiful and exciting music,” said the orchestra’s musical director, Shaun Matthew.

The concert opens with one of Tchaikovsky’s most popular works. Marche Slave, with hints of his 1812 Overture yet to come, was a serious political statement written at a time of growing European nationalism.

The rest of the programme switches from history to folklore and fairy tales. “Music written today is often still based on stories of the past and we are very proud to be introducing the music of the Norwegian composer Martin Romberg to the UK,” said Shaun.

Romberg, born in 1978, has used many folk tales in his works and is popular throughout Europe. His lively and charming saxophone concerto, the Tale of Taliesin, is being performed in the UK for the first time in Scarborough with the internationally renowned soloist, saxophonist Lara James. The composer is flying in specially to hear the UK premiere of his work.

Welsh-born Lara is admired across a variety of musical genres from contemporary classical to alternative rock and will surely be at home with this work, based on the poems of the sixth century Welsh bard, Taliesin.

Ravel's elegant and very beautiful Mother Goose Suite follows the interval and contains hints of several folk stories. This neatly leads the orchestra into the finale with Tchaikovsky’s suite from Sleeping Beauty and its many familiar, wonderful melodies.

The concert takes place at the Queen Street Methodist Hall, Scarborough, on Saturday May 11 at 7.15pm.

There will be a free pre-concert introductory talk about the music starting at 6.30pm.

Admission is £11 (£9.50 for concessions). Entry for children up to 16 and full-time students is free.

Advance tickets can be purchased direct from Revolutions Music in Huntriss Row, Scarborough, or the Art Café in Whitby, as well as through the orchestra’s website www.scarborough-orchestra.co.uk or on the door on the night.