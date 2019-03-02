Faizah earns master’s degree

The manager at Scarborough’s branch of Skipton Building Society is celebrating after becoming one of the first people to graduate with a master’s degree in leadership and management in conjunction with the Building Societies Association (BSA) and Loughborough University.

Faizah Tahir, senior manager at Skipton’s Scarborough branch, and Claire Davey who is director, direct distribution at the society’s head office, are the first to complete the degree.

Faizah said: “The past three years have been the most intense, testing and rewarding time of my career.

“Sounds a bit dramatic, but it’s the absolute truth. I look back and can barely recognise the person that I have become in comparison to 2015 when my journey began.

“It has been a journey of discovery professionally, academically and personally.”