Falsgrave Community Centre, Scarborough, applies to sell alcohol until 11pm from Monday to Saturday; 10.30pm on Sunday

An application to sell alcohol at a Scarborough community centre has been lodged by the borough council.

The premises licence request for the Falsgrave Community Resource Centre in Seamer Road also covers the showing of films as well as live and recorded music.

The council is the applicant and has named Philip Craig Armitage as the designated premises supervisor.

The centre already has permission for musical performances and so is adding the sale of alcohol and the showing of films to its operating conditions.

The application states that alcohol would be sold from noon until 11pm on Mondays to Saturdays and then from noon until 10.30pm on Sundays.

The centre would be open until midnight.

The alcohol could only be consumed on the premises.

The application for the premises licence is now out to consultation until March 8.

The application can be viewed at https://www.scarborough.gov.uk/falsgrave-community-centre-notice-application.