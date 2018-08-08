Families mark their 25th anniversary at Flamingo Land

A family from Blackpool have reached their 25th year holidaying at Flamingo Land this week.

The annual one-week holiday for the family has grown in numbers over the years as the family has got bigger.

The Chapman family

Dawn Chapman along with her children, parents, and three brothers and their families, take their five touring caravans to the resort each summer – making 19 people at the last count.

Dawn said: “It’s just a great holiday. It’s easy and all in one place. It’s safe for the children they can go and play on the rides all day.”

Flamingo land provides a base for outdoor living with substantial facilities for tents, touring caravans and motorhomes.

Dawn added: “It’s a chance for everyone to get together once a year – you cant do that anywhere else.”

The family at Flamingo Land

In the 25 years that the family have attended they have seen the park develop, from the different roller coasters being added, zoo expanding and the holiday complex growing.

Each person has fond memories from over the years, Dawn said: “I remember riding the Bullet a number of times after the park closing for a postcard picture to be taken and the ‘We’re going to Flamingo Land’ song that we still sing.”

The family are impressed that there is something for all the family, hence why they have reached the quarter century milestone.

“Evening entertainment for kids is really good. There are entertainers, shows, games, disco dances and even dressed-up characters for the little ones.”