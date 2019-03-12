Family and friends in special tribute to writer Shirley

Family and friends of the late Shirley Waite are paying a special tribute to the writer and supporter of the arts with a performance of her work.

Her 'voice' will be heard in all its witty, provocative and, ultimately, captivating style as a cast of some of Scarborough’s best readers retell her short stories and poems.

Shirley died in November before the true calibre of her work could be properly appreciated.

Many knew it, of course, as she supported events at OutReach, Woodend, the Central Library, including Books by the Beach, and the art gallery. She was the inspiration for performance group Writers on the Loose formed from graduates of Hull University.

Shirley, originally from Bradford and who lived in Ramshill, graduated with a first in creative writing.

Admission to the memorial will be by a copy of the souvenir programme, available now priced £10. The cost covers entry to the entertainment, followed by a finger buffet with wine,plus a voucher copy of a new book of some of Shirley’s memorable poems and stories.

The Voice of Shirley Waite will be held at Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, on Friday April 26 at 7pm.

Programmes can be obtained from Reception at Woodend (cash only) or from John Cooper, also a member of Writers on the Loose. Payment by cheque or electronic transfer. His address is Wesley House 11 Castlegate, Scarborough, YO11 1QY and cheques should be made payable to J.L.Cooper. Bank details for electronic transfer supplied if requested.

"This is an unique event in the annals of the literary community in Scarborough. Please help to make it a celebration as well as a memorial," said John.

Among the sponsors are: Eat Me, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Woodend Creative Centre and Brynstowe Publications.