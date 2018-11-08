Family history group launches new book

Ryedale Family history Group’s latest book in the War Memorial series has just

been published.

The new publication covers the Benefice of Lastingham and includes the villages of Spaunton, Hutton le hole, Appleton le Moors, Cropton and Rosedale.

Andrea Cattle, who researched and wrote the book, said it had been fascinating to compile, particularly with living locally.

The 20 soldiers whose lives were researched ‘told a poignant story as most were young men from these villages’.

She said: “I would like to thank members of Ryedale Family History Group and the local history groups for their help and advice with this work. Also thank you to the local families who contributed photographs which say more than words.”

Peter Braithwaite, project lead, said “We are able to add more to the stories of these men as the Regimental War Diaries are now available and we can recount the entries for the dates concerned and give an idea of the battles the men were involved in.”

The book can be found in local bookshops or through the website www.ryedalefamilyhistory.org.

Further information on the men of Rosedale who were killed can be found through contacting the Rosedale History Society at rosedalehistory@hotmail.co.uk