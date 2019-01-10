Family of young man killed in A64 collision unveil memorial bench

The family of a young man who was tragically killed on the A64 have unveiled a wooden bench in his memory.

Ryan Walker, from Sherburn, was hit by a car while crossing the road near West Heslerton on 27 November, 2017.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan’s mum Lorraine said: “He was walking back from Rillington to meet up with me.

“Initially he was meant to get a bus but because this was delayed by another accident he decided to walk.

“He didn’t have a hi-vis jacket because he didn’t know he was going to walk and when it happened it was dark so the car didn’t see him.

“I’d just got back from work, it was about 6.20pm, 10 minutes after it happened.

“I saw the ambulance and went down to see. He died instantly.”

His death, which was ruled as accidental, deeply shocked his family and friends who started to fundraise to buy a bench in his name.

Lorraine added: “He was very well-liked in the village. He was a very happy chap and we wanted to do something to remember him.”

Money has been raised through raffles, a sponsored walk and donations from the local community.

Kingspan and F.A. Stockhill and Son Funeral Directors donated £100 each.

The Snooty Fox campsite and East Riding pub raised money for some flower tubs while Central Stores in Sherburn organised a collection and the planting of a hazelnut tree.

Part of the money raised, £320, was donated to road safety charity Brake.

“The community have really rallied round, we would like to thank everyone on behalf of all the family for their kindness,” said Lorraine.

The wooden bench has been installed in West Garth, Sherburn, where Ryan had lived all this life.

Engraved on the bench is the following message: “In loving memory of Ryan Walker, Our ray of sunshine who always had a smile for people young or old.”