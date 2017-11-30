Family pay tribute to 'much loved' man who died in A64 North Yorkshire crash

A "much loved" man who died after a car crash in North Yorkshire has been named by police.

Ryan David Walker, 26, died after the collision on the A64 near Sherburn, Ryedale, on Monday.

Mr Walker, from Sherburn, was pronounced dead at the scene after being involved in the crash with a blue Ford Focus car while walking along the A64 at about 6.15pm.

Today his family have issued a statement following his death.

The statement said: "Ryan was much loved and will be very sadly missed.”

North Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12170212968.