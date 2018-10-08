Family-run Scarborough hotel changes hands

Ryndle Court Hotel has been sold through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co to an experienced local operator.

The hotel has been purchased by family business Yorkshire Hospitality Ltd, an experienced hotel operating company in the Scarborough area, which also owns Scarborough Travel & Holiday Lodge.

Yorkshire Hospitality Ltd plan to reinvest and modernise the property to improve its trading potential and build on the private functions opportunities it presents.

The company said: “We are excited for the development and to introduce new bedrooms to the property. This is a great new addition to our portfolio.”

The family run business had been owned by Mr & Mrs Shelton for 13 years before they decided to sell in order to pursue retirement.

The couple said: “We have spent many enjoyable and memorable times in the hotel with friends old and new. At the end of this era, we now look forward to spending more time with our family and pursuing other projects in the future. Special thanks to our agent, Sam Ashton and the Christie & Co team.”

Comprising 23 en suite bedrooms, the hotel also features a restaurant, which caters for up to 40 covers, a bar, and a function room equipped for up to 55 guests. Externally, additional seating is set up to the front of the property, with gardens and on site parking provided to the side and rear.