Far right group to march in Scarborough - and anti-racists to hold rally

Police are on high alert as a far right group is set to march in Scarborough this weekend, and there is an anti-racism rally in protest.

Stand up to Racism (SUTR) Scarborough has called a Unity Rally this Saturday, when the far right group Yorkshire Patriots plan to march through Scarborough.

A joint statement from North Yorkshire Police and Scarborough Council states: “North Yorkshire Police and Scarborough Borough Council have been notified about a ‘Yorkshire Patriots’ demonstration in Scarborough town centre on Saturday 27 October 2018.

“Our officers are liaising with the organisers of the demonstration, as well as representatives from a proposed counter-demonstration, to facilitate peaceful and lawful protest.

“The police and council, along with other community partners in Scarborough, are working together to minimise disruption for residents, businesses and visitors in the town centre.

“We will keep people updated regarding the police operation and related council issues as we move towards the day of the demonstration.”

StanduptoRacism Scarborough member John Atkinson said it was intended to show that "we, the anti-racists of multi-cultural Scarborough, are the majority."

The Unity Rally will have speakers from Labour and Green Party, Stand up to Racism and other community and campaign groups.

The march and rally are expected to begin around 12noon.