Farsley Celtic v Scarborough Athletic - All you need to know

Scarborough Athletic travel to Farsley Celtic on Saturday - this is all you need to know about the game.

Current form: Farsley have won four of their last five games, kicking off with a 3-2 success against Bamber Bridge. They then drew 2-2 at Stalybridge, before claiming a 1-0 win on the road at Workington. A 4-1 FA Trophy win against Brighouse followed, before they won on penalties in the League Cup against Frickley on Tuesday.

Boro, meanwhile have also won four of their last five matches. They started off with a 4-0 defeat of Buxton and then followed that up by winning 6-0 against Lancaster. Boro then bagged a fine 1-0 win at Gainsborough, before exiting the FA Trophy on Saturday at Workington. Boro won on penalties against Whitby Town on Tuesday.

Ones to watch: Striker Nathan Cartman has been banging in the goals for a good number of years.

Team news: Boro will welcome Wayne Brooksby, Nathan Valentine and James Cadman back into the squad of players. Ross Killock looks likely to miss out.

.Farsley are expected to be at full strength.

Betting: Both Boro and Farsley are priced at 7/5, a draw is 14/5.

Admission: Adults are charged at £9, with concessions £5 and children £1.