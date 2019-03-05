Fascinating photo of a hunt on Scarborough seafront on a snowy Shrove Tuesday

Here's something you don't see any more ... a hunt meeting on Scarborough seafront !

Every year, on Shrove Tuesday, a Meet of the Staintondale Hounds was held at Scarborough.

In 1955 the traditional Meet took place, as usual, at Peasholm Gap.

As always a large crowd turned up to watch the Meet. Conditions were unfit for hunting, but in order to avoid disappointment, acting Master Ken Wrightson paraded the hounds on the Royal Albert Drive.

The photo, courtesy of Hulton Archive/Getty Images, was taken on a snowy 24 February 1955.