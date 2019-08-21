Fatal collision between motorbike and tractor near Whitby

A motorcyclist died after a collision between his motorbike and a tractor near Whitby yesterday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the fatal collision which happened on Hawsker Lane on Tuesday 20 August 2019 at around 5pm.

Police at the scene yesterday. PIC: Robert Townsend

LATEST NEWS: Fire crews extract casualty after crash between tractor and car near Whitby

A black Yamaha motorcycle travelling with a group of motorcyclists from the direction of Whitby Abbey towards the village of Hawsker was involved in a collision with a blue tractor travelling in the same direction.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the scene but the rider of the motorcycle - a 54-year-old man from York - was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

The driver of the tractor, a 25-year-old-man from the Whitby area, was uninjured.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance arriving at the scene. PIC: Robert Townsend

The road remained closed until 10.40pm to allow for a detailed examination of the scene.

Fire crews from Whitby assisted the police with scene safety following the collision.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the crash, saw any of the vehicles beforehand, or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events surrounding it is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or emailing mark.patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Jamie.Lord@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Police officers attending the scene. PIC: Robert Townsend

Please quote reference 12190153789 when providing information.