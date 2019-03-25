Feasibility of replacing trees on Scarborough's Westbourne Park is being assessed, county council says

North Yorkshire County Council has confirmed that the option of replacing trees in one of Scarborough's iconic tree-lined crescents is being considered.

On Friday, a group of residents from Westbourne Park raised concerns over the authority's plans to remove four trees as part of works to improve the footpath.

Ray Springall, Audrey Wood and John Hobson stand firm against North Yorkshire County Council's plans to remove trees on Westbourne Park.

One of them came down earlier last week.

The group say they haven't been consulted and are campaigning to protect the remaining trees.

Westbourne Park resident John Hobson said: "We don't want them replaced with sticks. We've seen what's happened on Royal Avenue. All they've got there are some rather miserable-looking things that will never grow to anything in their residents' lifetimes. We want to keep the trees we've got."

However, North Yorkshire County Council say the tree removal is necessary and has today confirmed that it is working with officers from Scarborough Borough Council to assess "the feasibility of replacing any trees".

County Council Area Highways Manager Richard Marr said: “We are scheduled to carry out footway reconstruction on Westbourne Park, Scarborough, in August. One of the main issues we are trying to address is the damage tree roots have caused on this street. To do this, we have worked with Scarborough Borough Council Countryside Services to assess the trees on the street.

“As a result, four trees are scheduled to be removed either because they are stressed or diseased and unlikely to survive or because the roots are disturbing the footpath. It has always been the intention that any trees removed will be replaced but in locations where it is suitable to do so. We are working with the local councillor on the feasibility of replacing any trees on Westbourne Park itself.

“Residents will be notified of highways works at least one week before they start via letter and on-site notice boards.”