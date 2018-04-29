Feathered gifts fly off Visualise stand at London show

The Visualise stand at the VM and Display Show in London.
Scarborough company Visualise make its mark at the recent VM and Display Show.

The event, which took place at the Business Design Centre in London, attracts some of the best-known Visual Merchandisers in the retail world.

The stand attracted so much attention that the feathered-inspired gifts had ‘flown the nest’ early on the first day.

Owner of Visualise, Lisa Borrie, said: “We were delighted at being asked to attend on a complimentary basis by the show’s organisers and our upstairs location was just perfect for our tropical-themed stand.

“Our gifts of mini Freda the Flamingos and origami paper swans went down a treat as these gave our contacts something to take away and remember us by.

“The show was a busy one with a high footfall. We already have a selection of quotes to prepare for as a result of the show.