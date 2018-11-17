Festive extravaganza awaits at Nunnington Hall

A truly historic Christmas awaits visitors at Nunnington Hall every weekend until Sunday 16 December.

The National Trust property will be decorated for Christmas as it could have been throughout history, from the 18th century to the memorable war years and beyond.

There’ll be handmade decorations including more than 50 metres of paper chains, twelve foot towers of gifts, seasonal floral displays and five Christmas trees as tall as 18ft.

Laura Kennedy, visitor experience manager, said: “Every room is a surprise and shares fascinating details of how some of our most beloved and iconic Christmas traditions were established.”