Festive funding boost for Pickering church

A much-loved North Yorkshire church is to share in a £429,211 funding payout from the National Churches Trust.

A £8,000 National Churches Trust Community Grant will help fund a project to re-site the kitchen and toilets of Grade II listed Pickering Methodist Church to allow the church to host community events.

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards. Photograph by Edward Nicholl.

The church , on Potter Hill, was built in 1885. Its Grade II status comes from the fact that the central worship area is largely unchanged since the Victorian era, providing an almost museum-like environment of a bygone age.

The venue offers modern church services in a space which would still be recognised by worshippers from generations ago.

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, vice president of The National Churches Trust, said: “The UK’s historic churches and chapels are a vital part of our national heritage. But to survive, many need to carry out urgent repairs and install modern facilities.

“The cost of this work is far beyond what most congregations can pay for themselves.

“So I’m delighted that to Pickering Methodist Church is being helped with an £8,000 National Churches Trust Grant. The new facilities and café area will help the church serve the local community for many years to come.”

A total of 77 churches and chapels in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will benefit from the latest grants from the National Churches Trust.