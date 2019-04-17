Fewer drivers caught speeding in North Yorkshire, stats show

Police officers are catching fewer drivers speeding on roads in North Yorkshire, new data reveals.

However, the RAC Foundation warns that differing priorities among police forces lead to huge regional disparities in catching speeders.

North Yorkshire Police detected 29,922 speeding drivers between April 2017 and March 2018, 2% fewer than in the previous year, a recent study carried out by the RAC Foundation shows.

Nearly all the infractions in North Yorkshire were captured by speed cameras.

North Yorkshire had a rate of 37 offences per 1,000 people. Across England and Wales, police caught 2.3 million drivers speeding over the year – a rate of 40 per 1,000.

Of those offenders caught in 2018-17 by North Yorkshire Police, 84% were given a fine.

A further 12% of the offences in North Yorkshire resulted in court action, while 4% were cancelled.

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for roads policing, said priorities are decided by individual forces.

He said: “We are concerned over the consistency of speed enforcement across different police forces and we continue to review how we could bring greater clarity to the public. However, it’s important to emphasise that each force area has a varied road infrastructure which makes direct comparisons difficult.

“While forces are issued with general guidance in relation to speed enforcement, our model of local accountability within policing means each chief constable has ultimate discretion over operational priorities.”

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, warned that any targeted crackdown on speeding could be repeated if reckless attitudes re-emerge.

He said: “There will be varied reasons to explain some of the differences between areas, such as geographical area, road type and traffic volume. But a lot of it will come down to local policing priorities.

“It is the job of police and crime commissioners and chief constables to target resources appropriately, recognising the issues of greatest local concern.”

Article by data reporter Miguel Rodriguez