Fighting fit and supporting hospice

Saint Catherine’s Hospice has been announced as the sole charity of Fashionable Fitness.

Fashionable Fitness, based on Eastfield’s Business Park, plans to support the hospice with a number of fundraising events in the future.

The gym has already entered a 20-strong team to raise sponsorship and take on this year’s Yorkshire Warrior in Harrogate.

It has also loaned Saint Catherine’s Wellbeing Centre an exercise bike to assist the hospice with an in-house cycling challenge.

Lisa Craven, Fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are delighted that Fashionable Fitness have decided to choose Saint Catherine’s as its sole charity.

“We are really looking forward to working with them and supporting their fundraising in the future.”