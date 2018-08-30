Filey art exhibition held in memory of former chairman

Filey Art Society held its summer exhibition on August bank holiday weekend.

The event was dedicated to long-standing member and chairman Chris Taylor who passed away earlier this year.

Chris Taylor

The Mayor and Mayoress Richard and Jacquie Walker attended the exhibition to celebrate the opening.

Member Margaret Hunter. said: “Chris Taylor joined Filey Art Society in 2002 and was a great ambassador and supporter until his death in March 2018.

"He was a committee member and held the position of exhibition secretary and chairman. As an artist Chris had great talent and was always willing to share his talent and knowledge with others.

“His enthusiasm was infectious and he was one of the main strands holding the Society together. He is missed by all who knew him.

Filey Art Society summer exhibition

"Chris has left a lasting impression and the committee he chaired will endeavour to carry on his good work.”