Filey beach has been cordoned off after an "unconfirmed historical ordnance" was found.

Filey Coastguard are urging the public to "stay well back" of Filey beach.

The Coastguard team dealing with the ordnance on Filey beach. Picture by Mark Woodward

In a statement, the Coastguard said: "The Filey team are currently keeping a cordon on Filey beach in place due to an unconfirmed historical ordinance.

"Parts of the beach are out of bounds. Thank you for your support in staying well back."