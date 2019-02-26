Filey beach named one of the best in UK in TripAdvisor awards

Filey’s fantastic beach has been named as one of the UK’s best in the annual TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The beach was the only one from Yorkshire and the north of England to feature in the top 10.

Filey was ranked number six in the awards and received plenty of plaudits including ‘Filey Beach is simply fabulous. There is a huge expanse of pristine sand which is kept clear of rubbish on a regular basis by volunteers’ and ‘compared with other nearby beaches Filey beach wins hands down’.

Bournemouth beach was voted the UK’s best.

Hayley Coleman, TripAdvisor spokesperson, said: “Time after time, the UK’s beaches hold their own in these awards against those in countries with much warmer climes, proving that sunshine isn’t everything.

“Our beaches continue to get the recognition they deserve from global travellers who visit – and love them – year after year, and for that, we should be very proud!”