Filey business owner reaches £2,500 target to run London Marathon for a baby with Cystic Fibrosis

A business owner who is raising money for a baby with Cystic Fibrosis has achieved his fundraising target weeks in advance.

Matt Dugdale, whose family own Orchard Farm Holiday Village, decided to take on the London Marathon on April 28 for his best friend’s son, Oakley.

Matt during his burpee challenge. Pictured right with gym instructors are Ricky Stewart Rob Sewell.

The 26-year-old set his target of £2,500 in order to run alongside other Cystic Fibrosis runners.

Charlotte Dugdale, Matt’s wife, said: “Matt is so overwhelmed with all the kind support and extremely generous donations he’s received – so training aside, he’s not only doing the marathon for Oakley, but to thank everyone who’s played a huge part in his journey.

“Between the generous donations, boiler services we did, a horse race night at a local pub in the village, and the burpee challenge (where Matt did 440 burpees) he’s managed to beat his target weeks in advance!”

John Wheatley, owner of J.Wheatley Gas, Plumbing & Heating Ltd, Matt’s father-in-law, also wanted to contribute to his fundraising and raise awareness so he decided that for every boiler service carried out between January 1 and March 1, he donated £5 to Matt’s fundraising page.

Filey business owners, Matt Dugdale and John Wheatley, who are raising money for Cystic Fibrosis

Matt met his best friend Scott Parker when his family would visit from Sheffield for their annual holiday over the past 16 years.

Now adults, Scott, a trainee warehouse inspector, still visits the holiday village with his wife Sarah and their three children, hoping their children can make friends and build the same memories Matt and he did when he was a child.

However, for Scott and Sarah’s youngest child, Oakley, life will not be the same. Just weeks after he was born in March 2017,he was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis and their world was “turned upside down.”

Scott and Sarah have been fundraising to support Oakley through his treatments at Sheffield Hospital and to raise awareness of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The moment at Scott and Sarah's wedding when Matt announced he would be running the London Marathon for Oakley.

Matt announced during his best man’s speech at Scott and Sarah’s wedding last year that he would be running the London Marathon with the Cystic Fibrosis Charity in honour of Oakley.

Scott said: “We’re truly grateful for what Matt is doing for Oakley, he is a remarkable person and a valued friend, we can’t thank him enough.”

Speaking about the upcoming race, Matt said: “I’ve done dozens of races, but I think this is no doubt going to be the hardest one I’ve ever done.

“The London marathon is an absolute beast and I probably haven’t been this nervous about a race before.”

Matt has another upcoming charity fundariser as he did not anticipate that he would it his target so soon.

“We have one final charity event coming up for Easter at Orchard Farm in Hunmanby, where we are doing a large Easter egg hunt, baking, face painting, temporary tattoos, tombola, raffle, food carts and of course the main man, Peter rabbit will be there!,” Charlotte added.

Donations can be made on Matt’s fundraising page at www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MattDugdale1