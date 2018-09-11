Filey celebrates success at Yorkshire in Bloom competition

Filey is celebrating winning a range of awards at this year's Yorkshire in Bloom competition.

Friends of Filey Parks have beaten off all competitors to scoop the highest honour of a Platinum award and top the Parks, Gardens and Open Spaces category.

Judges described Glen and Crescent Gardens as a "riot of colour" and were delighted to see the sculpture trail installed by the volunteers.

Filey Bistro took home a gold certificate for their cafe garden on Murrey Street and Filey Town Council have been awarded a Silver Gilt medal for the Filey Lawn Cemetery.

Yorkshire in Bloom co-ordinator John Stanley said: "Despite the very difficult conditions this summer preceded by an exceptionally cold winter, everyone has rallied round."

Roger Burnett, Community Environment Officer for Scarborough Borough Council commented: "All our community groups should be extremely proud of their results and we congratulate Friends of Filey Parks on being declared winners of their group. This is a tremendous achievement."