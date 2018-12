Filey firefighters were called to a car blaze in Hunmanby yesterday morning.

Fire crews was called to attend a BMW 3 Series on fire, out Boots Pharmacy in Bridlington Street.

The car fire happened in Bridlington Street, Hunmanby.

The fire started in the rear compartment of the BMW and spread to a nearby Fiat Panda.

Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus.

It is believed the fire was caused by an electrical fault.