Filey Food Festival cooks up a treat in pictures

Food lovers were treated at the Filey Food Festival this weekend, with a worldwide selection to choose from.

From water buffalo burgers to a good-old fashioned Yorkshire choice of a Yorkshire pudding pie, there was something for everyone at the Evron Centre this weekend.

Kay Waddington of Filey's All Seasons store displaying her stock.

As well as some of the world's most unusual foods, those in attendance were treated to free seafood demonstrations from local chefs, including Rob Green.

He was joined by TailorMade Seafood and Scarborough chef Dan Hargreaves for two days’ worth of demonstrations.