Filey Junior School make some noise for Red Nose Day fundraiser

There was an ear-shattering win for a Filey School today, as they triumphed alongside Thornton Dale CoE Primary School in a special Red Nose Day challenge.

Filey Junior School were given something to shout about when Yorkshire-based noise monitoring specialists Cirrus Research arranged a special “Red Noise Day” to support the national fundraiser and invited schools from around the region to take part, with themselves and Hunmanby Primary School taking part.

Pupils aged 6-11 from each of the primary schools selected for the challenge went head to head in the fun shout out – with Cirrus Research donating £1 for every decibel reached.

Cirrus had a team of experts on hand with specialist equipment to ensure the “Red Nose Day” yells were all monitored exactly to see who came out top as Red Noise Day champions.

The other three schools which took part were Riverside Primary School, Tadcaster; Monk Fryston Primary School, North Yorkshire and Thornton Dale CoE Primary School, Pickering.

The eventual winners in a hard-fought contest were Filey and Thornton Dale who both claimed top spot with an impressive 128.3dB reached.

Third place was Riverside Primary School Tadcaster with 127.3 dB. As well as raising money for a great cause, the two winning schools share a £150 bonus for their top spot.

Cirrus Research Marketing Manager Antony Towle said: “It was a great day, but my ears are still ringing! The children were amazing and really put everything in to their shout out. Some people say children should be seen and not heard – but certainly not on Red Noise Day!”

The total decibels reached by combining the sound levels from all the schools came to an ear-shattering 626.1dB – louder than four Jumbo Jets taking off. A total of £776 will be donated to Comic Relief with the winning bonus included.