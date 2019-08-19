Filey lifeboat rescues two dogs missing for 20 hours from bottom of cliffs

On Saturday, the Filey RNLI lifeboat crew rescued two dogs that had been missing for over 20 hours.

Just before 4pm on Saturday August 17, Humber Coastguard requested the launch of Filey’s inshore lifeboat (ILB), Braund, following reports that two dogs had been spotted at the bottom of 150 foot cliffs about two miles north of Filey.

Upon arrival at the scene the ILB crew - Ben Hargreaves, Tyler Fawthrop, Liam Frampton and Katie Pooley - spotted the dogs at the bottom of the cliffs beneath one of the holiday camps.

It soon transpired they were the two dogs - Lexi and Cleo - that had been missing from a local holiday camp for over 20 hours.

The crew coaxed both dogs into the ILB and transported them back to Coble Landing, Filey where they were reunited with their owners.

John Ward, Lifeboat Press Officer said: “Both the dogs were very lucky. It was very heart-warming to see that they had both stuck together to make sure the other was okay.

"Despite a slight injury to one of the dogs, they soon perked up when their owners arrived at the Lifeboat Station.

"Many thanks to Filey Coastguard Rescue Team and to the large number of Filey RNLI crew who attended this afternoon"